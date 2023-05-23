Raymond James & Associates Buys 318,561 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 1,186.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318,561 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.93% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 741,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 332,142 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,759,000. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 531,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 95,537 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,405,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 68.0% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 225,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 91,113 shares during the period.

VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

