Raymond James & Associates Buys 4,109 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.23% of Gentherm worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Gentherm by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Gentherm by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Gentherm by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of THRM stock opened at $58.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.51 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $76.13.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.56 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $224,317.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gentherm



Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

