Raymond James & Associates Buys 6,548 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Tetra Tech worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

TTEK opened at $143.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $169.67.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

