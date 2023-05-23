Raymond James & Associates Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.67% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,486.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 951.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $27.62.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

