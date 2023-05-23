Raymond James & Associates Has $4.95 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,470 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 17.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 8.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.35.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.67.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 12.39%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

