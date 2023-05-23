Raymond James & Associates Has $4.96 Million Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 30.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 43.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ARW opened at $123.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $134.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.82.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,885,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,885,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $106,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,994,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,429 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,856. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

