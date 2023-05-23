Raymond James & Associates Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.45% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Charles A. Stones sold 344 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total value of $50,065.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,924.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Charles A. Stones sold 344 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total value of $50,065.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,924.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Everett M. Dobrinski acquired 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.25 per share, for a total transaction of $74,641.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,697.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 0.8 %

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $139.85 on Tuesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.27. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

