Raymond James & Associates Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,403 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of California Water Service Group worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 559.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $56,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at $733,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CWT opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.48. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $48.46 and a 1 year high of $66.12.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $200.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.61%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Articles

