Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,397 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,239 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,228,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 88,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

