Raymond James & Associates Purchases 13,634 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,233 shares of company stock valued at $21,431,501 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR stock opened at $73.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day moving average of $66.34. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $74.20.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on QSR. StockNews.com raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading

