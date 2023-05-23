Raymond James & Associates Purchases 4,199 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.43. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

