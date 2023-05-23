Raymond James & Associates Purchases 6,680 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $238.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.36 and a twelve month high of $258.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.97 and its 200 day moving average is $222.93. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.