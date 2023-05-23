Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Fluor worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Fluor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Fluor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co grew its stake in Fluor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 26,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Fluor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:FLR opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluor

In other Fluor news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

