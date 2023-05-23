Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,435 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 17.17% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDNI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 452.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 40,210 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 21,395 shares during the period.
First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of FDNI opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.41. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $27.28.
First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Increases Dividend
About First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF
The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
