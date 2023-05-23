Raymond James & Associates Sells 14,746 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,746 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of FS KKR Capital worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,663.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,572 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,072 shares of company stock worth $176,324. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FSK opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.29 and a beta of 1.40. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $22.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. FS KKR Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.28%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Further Reading

