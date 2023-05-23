Raymond James & Associates Sells 16,126 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,126 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Teladoc Health worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 46.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,124,000 after buying an additional 528,100 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 97.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 693,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after buying an additional 341,471 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 6,223.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 212,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 209,298 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,641,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 1,384 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $35,098.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 1,384 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $35,098.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,860 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of TDOC opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $629.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

Recommended Stories

