Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,963 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.19% of Papa John’s International worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 192.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,934,000 after acquiring an additional 422,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after acquiring an additional 354,372 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 295,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after buying an additional 163,522 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 9,772.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 157,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after buying an additional 155,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,448,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,441,000 after purchasing an additional 77,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Papa John’s International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $74.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.92. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $97.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Further Reading

