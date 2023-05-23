Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,738 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.19% of Mercury Systems worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRCY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 55.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 40.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -694.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $65.42.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

