Raymond James & Associates Sells 7,517 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,622 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,517 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Matador Resources worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 79.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Matador Resources Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of MTDR opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,494.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Billy E. Goodwin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $549,835 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.