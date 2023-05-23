Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,043 Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,043 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 30,393 shares in the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DPG stock opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

