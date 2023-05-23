Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 20,224 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,224 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.68% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Surevest LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA:ISCG opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.23. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $42.62. The stock has a market cap of $413.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

