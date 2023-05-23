Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,495 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUMG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 542.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 41,087 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 72.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

