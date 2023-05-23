Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 485 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Align Technology Stock Up 3.4 %

Align Technology Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $300.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.66. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $368.87.

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.