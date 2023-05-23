Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,620 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,028 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of F.N.B. worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,072,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after buying an additional 119,585 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 917,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after buying an additional 42,248 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 846,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

F.N.B. Stock Up 1.3 %

F.N.B. stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

F.N.B. Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.