Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 46,859 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2,989.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $67.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.80. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $72.79.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

