Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 12,652 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,238,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $400,000.

IGF stock opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.65. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $51.74.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

