Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 12,906 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,906 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 111.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 128,818 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 361,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after buying an additional 52,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 445.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,384,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the period.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of PBW stock opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.15. The firm has a market cap of $698.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $65.11.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

