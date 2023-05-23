Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 54,818 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,818 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,129.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,129.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,072 shares of company stock worth $176,324 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.29 and a beta of 1.40. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $22.57.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,066.67%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Stories

