Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 5,981 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 328.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

INDA opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $41.13.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

