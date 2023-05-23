Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,083 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 44,998 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.94% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMT. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. 17.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

