Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,864 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,755 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,912 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,534,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,263,283,000 after acquiring an additional 245,841 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,653,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501,478 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.9% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,546,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,261,000 after acquiring an additional 754,071 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,010,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TD. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.04. The company has a market capitalization of $112.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.721 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.87%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

