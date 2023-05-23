Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,159,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,423,000 after purchasing an additional 791,889 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,827,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,510,000 after purchasing an additional 368,820 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,950,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 132,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,625,011,990,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $73.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.17. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $84.19.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

