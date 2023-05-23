Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,324 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $261,000.

ITM opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

