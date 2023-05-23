Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,556 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 214.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at $100,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David Miller purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

GSBD stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $107.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 439.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

