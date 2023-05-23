Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000.

PRFZ opened at $162.63 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $144.81 and a 12-month high of $179.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.601 per share. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

