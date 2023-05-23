Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Federal Signal worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 600,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,178,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,994,000 after buying an additional 53,595 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Federal Signal Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FSS opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average is $50.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $58.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Signal news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,554,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,308.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,554,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,308.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $490,787.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

