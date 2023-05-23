Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAPR. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at $479,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PAPR opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.83.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

