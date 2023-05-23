Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Black Stone Minerals worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 27,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 93,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BSM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSM opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 77.07%. The firm had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.84%.

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $1,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,500.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 486,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,500.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $497,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,590,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,693,982.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 125,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,882. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

