Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,909,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,025,000 after buying an additional 199,964 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,991,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,637,000 after purchasing an additional 357,872 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,677,000 after acquiring an additional 248,297 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VGK opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $63.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.25.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

