Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,682 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPHY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,871,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 56,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JPHY opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.46.

