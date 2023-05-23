Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,256 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Chemours worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chemours by 19.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Chemours by 9.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Chemours by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CC opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $31.49. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Further Reading

