Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Stock Up 2.3 %

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

DINO opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.