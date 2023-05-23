Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,937 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.39% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $609,000.

Shares of FAAR opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $36.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

