Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at $81,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.60.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

