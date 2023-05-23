Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.85 Million Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,828 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,273 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

