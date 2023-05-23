Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Tower Semiconductor worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,807,000 after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,979,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $49.11. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.70.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

