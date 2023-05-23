Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,790 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 79,954 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,377 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on VOD. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.21) to GBX 95 ($1.18) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.49) to GBX 115 ($1.43) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.67) to GBX 195 ($2.43) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Shares of VOD stock opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4882 per share. This is an increase from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

