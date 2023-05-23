Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,608 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of TEGNA worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 402.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on TEGNA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $740.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.00 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 14.23%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

