Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,720 Shares of ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,720 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 2.25% of ArrowMark Financial worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ArrowMark Financial stock opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at ArrowMark Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 294.35%.

In related news, CEO Sanjai Bhonsle purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Guy M. Arnold purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $149,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,900 shares of company stock worth $120,083 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

About ArrowMark Financial

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

