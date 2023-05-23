Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 202 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIDU. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 64,113 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.12. The company has a market cap of $707.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $54.78.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.